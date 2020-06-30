Ford Everest “F-150 Raptor” by TTN Hypersport Is Thai Tuning At Its Best

When talking about Thailand, it’s hard to ignore the Asian country’s beauty. Known for its beaches, temples, and phenomenal food, Thailand is also home to a rather interesting and diverse motorized landscape.
Most vehicles are motorcycles or scooters, but the culturally-rich kingdom is truck country as well. For real! This is where the Ford Motor Company unveiled the Ranger Raptor in 2018 with great pomp and circumstance.
The Blue Oval also makes Rangers in the country that was formerly known as Siam, and the aftermarket is full of mods for the mid-sized workhorse. However, TTN Hypersport has taken customization to the next level.
We’ve talked about the Thai tuning shop in a previous story, focusing on the tuner's F-150 Raptor face swap of the Ranger. More recently, these guys have published photos and videos of the Everest with the F-150 Raptor makeover.
Don’t think for a minute that the headlights or the hood are all-new parts from the United States because that would be too expensive. Fiberglass and polycarbonate are used to a great extent, and the customer can also choose any color he wants for the body shell, alloy wheels, and brake calipers.
The conversion is so fateful to the F-150 Raptor that the no-nonsense grille includes three marker lights. Since it’s more than 80 inches wide, the half-ton truck needs those “identification lights” because Uncle Sam says so.
Although it’s not sold in the United States, the Everest is pretty much what you expect it to be – a Ranger-based sport utility vehicle with seating for seven people. The third generation rolled out in 2015, and similar to the Ranger Raptor, the EcoBlue engine and 10-speed transmission are available as well. Don’t, however, get your hopes up for an Everest Raptor.
The Everest sells too few units per year to justify the costs of developing and producing a dedicated off-road specification. Also worthy of note, Ford is busy with the all-new Ranger which is scheduled to arrive in 2022.
