Ford Ranger Pickup Truck Tops 2020 American-Made Index, Jeep Cherokee Is Second

In 2019 and 2018, Cars.com crowned the Jeep Cherokee as the “Most American” automobile out there. Three years ago, it was the Jeep Wrangler in JL and JLU guises. More recently, the tables have turned in favor of the mid-sized pickup truck from the Ford Motor Company. 21 photos



Curious as it is, the fine print assures us that “sources include AALA data, automaker data, Automotive News data, and analyses of Cars.com inventory.” When all is said and done, you can’t deny that the Ranger isn’t as American as it gets despite the Aussie roots of the T6 platform.



Developed from the global model, the U.S. specification is a little bit different in every respect. Even the engine – the 2.3-liter EcoBoost – is exclusive to North America while the rest of the world relies on the 2.5-liter Duratec and turbo diesels from the Duratorq and EcoBlue families.



Built in Wayne, Michigan at the plant where



Resurrected in the U.S. for the 2019 model year, the Ranger uses more American-made parts for the EcoBoost than before according to the cited publication. “U.S. and Canadian parts content reached 70 percent for the 2020 model year,” topping the Jeep Cherokee as well as the Tesla Model S.



Even though it’s made in Georgetown, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid ranked 91st on the list. Nameplates near the bottom of the list also include the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Nissan Rogue, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla.



As for the Corvette, the mid-engine sports car from Bowling Green is eighth, slotted between the Honda Passport and Tesla Model X.