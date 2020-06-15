4 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Gets Stuck in Snow and Is Towed by a Toyota Hilux

Ford Transit Van Gets Raptor Grille for Rugged New "Trail" Models

Ford has unveiled a bunch of interesting upgrades for the van models it sells in Europe. Among them is a new model called the Transit Trail, featuring raised suspension, body cladding, and a grille design that's almost identical to the Raptor pickups. 44 photos



The Trail models are immediately recognizable from their "FORD" lettering inside the grille. But they also feature some black plastic body cladding, extra logos, and shiny black wheels. Inside, there’s "wipe-clean" leather upholstery, while standard air conditioning and a heated windscreen complete the winter-ready theme.



The rear-wheel-drive Transit Trail, the big one with the tall roof, can be ordered with AWD . However, both it and the sportier Transit Custom come with a standard mechanical limited-slip differential. All Transit Trail and Transit Custom Trail models will be available in panel van and double-cab-in-van body styles.



Further down in the range, Ford has added Active models. These also have rugged body cladding and take their branding from the Fiesta and



Ford's diverse van range is a little confusing, but thankfully their engine range is pretty simple. The new EcoBlue family of 2-liter turbocharged diesel engines offers customers outputs such as 128 hp, 168 hp and 184 hp. Obviously, there are less powerful versions, but not in the Trail and Active family. Furthermore, the Transit Custom Trail can also be had with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.



