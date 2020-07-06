Tesla Sells Short Shorts: Ridiculously Overpriced but Oh So Smart

Trust Elon Musk that, when he says he’ll do something, he will do it. Even if that includes selling short shorts on the official Tesla shop website, where one can usually come across vehicle accessories and the occasional coffee mug and Tesla-branded t-shirt.
Last week, word got out that Tesla would have a better Q2 than expected, especially considering the international health crisis, which has translated into a considerable dip in auto sales. As the company’s Q2 profit figures were made public and it became clear that they had surpassed Wall Street estimations, Musk took to Twitter (where else?) to crack a joke about all those short selling Tesla stock and, as such, betting that it would stay down.
He said that “Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim,” a statement most Tesla fans took to be just a joke. But Musk was only half joking because, as of July 5, Tesla is selling short shorts in – you guessed it – red satin with gold trim.
“Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design,” reads the caption of the product. “Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with ‘S3XY’ across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell.”
This is clearly a smart and very elaborate joke, but you can actually buy the short shorts. For as little as $69.420, which is a joke in itself.
Within 30 minutes of Musk’s announcement, all pairs of short shorts had sold out and the Tesla website went down, crashed from increased traffic. These pairs of shorts might be ridiculously overpriced, but it turns out everyone wants a piece of smart humor.
As of the time of press, stock has been refreshed, but you can only get sizes L and XL.
Dang, we broke the website— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020