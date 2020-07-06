Upgraded 2020 GoCycle GX Is Lighter, Quicker to Fold, With Cleaner Look

Now, you no longer have a reason to not get out or, for that matter, to take the car when you do. The 2020 GoCycle GX is now lighter (not by much, but it’s still an improvement), quicker to fold and comes with a cleaner look. It also has a new fork, from the premium model GXi, and retains the features that earned it top accolades from industry bodies when it launched.The GoCycle GXi fork comes to replace the old one on the 2019 GX, improving ride comfort and dynamics. All cables but one have been hidden from view, making for a cleaner, smoother look. At the same time, internal wiring has been simplified, amounting to a 300 g (10.5 oz) reduction in total weight of the bike. As noted above, this isn’t much, but every bit helps: the bike weighs now 17.8 kg (39 pounds).Improvements have also been made to the folding mechanism. It takes under 10 seconds to fold the GX to half its size, which makes it perfect for storage or taking it with you on public transport. With the upgrade, that process is now smoother and slightly shorter.“The fast-folding GX has been a phenomenon since we launched it last year, meeting the needs of savvy urban commuters across the globe. But our no compromises mission to build the best urban electric bikes on the planet continues,” GoCycle founder Richard Thorpe says in a statement.“With constant refinement, we are continuously working to make improvements however large or small. Feedback from our customer base has been at the core of our focus this year. The 2020 GX is a truly compelling proposition with its fast-fold and industry-leading ride and comfort levels making it the most versatile urban e-bike on the market today.”The 2020 GX comes with a hydroformed aluminum alloy frame, a 3-speed Cleandrive system, a 500W or 250W front hub motor, integrated and removable 13.7-Ah/22-V Li-ion battery, proprietary electronic traction control, Gocycle All-Weather Tires, and connectivity and app integration. Three bespoke colors are available, and price for the base model is £2,899 / €3,199 / $3,299.