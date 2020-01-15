Prankster Drives Flooded Ford Laser in Viral Video, Goes on Trial for It

Tesla Is Making PR Lemonade With a $45 Cybertruck Bulletproof T-Shirt

As the saying goes, when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade. In Tesla’s case, that means turning an otherwise PR disaster into tongue-in-cheek attempt at boosting sales through merchandising. 4 photos



To those living under a rock without an Internet connection (no offense), a quick recap. In November, Elon Musk himself walked on stage to introduce the much-hyped Cybertruck. It was meant to have armored glass on the windows, so he had designer Franz von Holzhausen throw a steel ball at driver’s side window to prove that it could withstand any impact.



It didn’t. The



Tesla has always been nothing if not in tune with the times, and the latest offer in the official



The Cybertruck Bulletproof Tee is “designed for exceptional comfort and inspired by the Cybertruck unveil event.” Despite its name, it’s not bulletproof, but “made from 100% cotton and features our signature Cybertruck icon on the back.” You know, for those who wouldn’t get the joke by looking at you wearing it from the front.



Truth be told, no one would be surprised if this paid off. Because it's brilliant.