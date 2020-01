Survive Zombie Apocalypse Inside the CyberHouse, Built Around the Cybertruck

The CyberHouse is a living space built around a Cybertruck, as you may have guessed. It draws on it in terms of design and features, matches it and aims to offer top-notch protection to the owner in the worst case scenario. According to the design studio, that could be either a zombie apocalypse or a nuclear fallout, or anything in between.Of course, the CyberHouse can also serve as permanent residence to the discerning Cybertruck owner, as they seem to like big, shiny, angular, unfriendly constructions. They only have to furnish the sundeck accordingly and add a pool, and they’re set for a life of luxury built around their most recent car purchase.That said, the CyberHouse stands out for its increased level of protection and was built with that in mind. It’s a bunker, but built above ground and with all the luxuries that same discerning Cybertruck owner might want – and can afford. It’s a multi-story structure that is meant to withstand zombie attacks and radioactive contamination, but also hurricanes and earthquakes.It’s also huge, shiny and just as aggressive as the Cybertruck. It sacrifices style for functionality, elegance for protection, and would suit any fictional post-apocalyptic scenario you’ve seen.Encased by reinforced concrete walls covered in steel to match the Cybertruck, the CyberHouse has airlock doors and bulletproof windows with metallic blinds. The walls are slanted, which means the undead won’t be able to climb their way to the sundeck, so the residents can taunt them from high above while working on their tans. That is something architects actually thought of.Speaking of residents, the 984-square-foot construction could comfortably accommodate 6 or 7 people, all of whom would have to be “in top shape, stress-resistant and trigger-happy,” according to Modern House. Otherwise they stand no chance of surviving whatever evil befell our planet.The CyberHouse, in turn, would be completely self-sufficient, including air and water purification systems, solar panels and wind turbines. The design firm imagines the people inside could live in top conditions for up to one year without the need to come out for supplies.One way inside is through the garage, in the Cybertruck (of course!). The entire house is built around the atrium containing the garage and the car elevator, so in a way, it’s built around the Cybertruck.“In developing the CyberHouse, we [also] took as a basis the principle of building modern nuclear submarines, consisting of several... protective shells,” Modern House lead architect Alex Wizhevsky tells CNN in an email. “The multi-layered enclosure proposed in our project provides maximum safety from various disasters.”“I focused not only on maximum safety, but also on comfortable autonomous living in this house,” Wizhevsky adds. “Indeed, for (certain) potential owners there is no serious need for protection; most likely they will simply like the design and autonomy of this project.”Wizhevsky says the CyberHouse is merely a concept as of the time of writing, but he is convinced the future of architecture will look something like it, much like the future of the auto industry will have a lot in common with Musk’s Cybertruck. Or as the saying goes, if you build it, they will come. Whoever “they” are, they will have to be loaded.He is not the only one to think this way. Late in 2019, design firm Lars Büro delivered a (viral) concept for a construction also built around Tesla’s still-controversial electric truck. Called Cybunker , it was designed to serve as a garage for the Cybertruck or be converted into an actual home that could double as a bunker in case the world came to an abrupt – but not entirely unpredictable – end.