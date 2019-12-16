Americans Are Not Impressed With the Cybertruck, Survey Shows

5 Mexican Mayor Reserves 15 Cybertrucks, Will Work Them to the Bone

That said, even with all the negative reactions, Tesla reported 250,000 pre-bookings in the first week after launch. In the words of one Taylor Swift, “haters gonna hate hate hate.” A poll conducted by Piplsay on over 21,100 Americans (21,143, to be more exact), aged 18 and older, set out to gauge potential interest in the Cybertruck. It revealed that Americans really are not that impressed with the latest from the electric car maker, and only a few of them would consider buying, on the condition modifications were made to its size.For starters, Piplsay is “a global platform for getting people’s opinion at scale.” To that end, it uses AI-driven software, which offers brands “a quick pulse of large audiences within minutes.” In other words, its polls are illustrative of a larger chunk of the audience, and their results can be used by brands to make informed decisions.Now, onto thefigures: of the Americans queried, only 44 percent knew about the Cybertruck; the other 56 percent couldn’t comment because either they didn’t know anything about it or hadn’t seen it yet. Of those that did see Elon Musk’s bulletproof monster of an electric truck, almost 45 percent had negative reactions to it.For instance, 12 percent thought it was “just another rich boys’ toys” and, as such, they had no interest in it. Another 11 percent asked “Do ordinary people really need a bulletproof truck?,” which arguably is a very valid question, while another 11 percent said they didn’t like it because they couldn’t relate to it. Another 10 percent were like, “Oh, please!,” thinking that Tesla would be better off it shifted focus to making EVs more affordable for common folk.Of those queried who had seen the Cybertruck, 29 percent gave it a thumbs-up, saying it looked futuristic and cool, and a mere 9 percent were convinced that it would “usher a new era of automobile design.”A comparable percentage (27 percent) declared themselves bemused by the Cybertruck. Now,’s something the rest of the world can relate to. Nearly half of respondents (46 percent) said they would be interested in a Cybertruck, if it came in a smaller size.That said, even with all the negative reactions, Tesla reported 250,000 pre-bookings in the first week after launch. In the words of one Taylor Swift, “haters gonna hate hate hate.”