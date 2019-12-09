autoevolution

Tesla’s Cybertruck Might Be Cursed as Second Showing Comes With Another Blunder

Since its launch in November, Tesla’s Cybertruck has managed to divide the automotive world into two big categories. Everyone agrees though that with its completely atypical style, whether you like it or not, the futuristic-looking electric pickup turns heads.
Following the unfortunate turn of events that took place during the presentation of the new EV pickup, where both side front and rear windows broke during a durability demonstration, it was kind of a mystery as to what would happen from a marketing point of view, given that the unveiling didn’t go quite as Tesla expected.

So it took about two weeks for Elon Musk to take the wheel of his new toy in an unconventional test drive, as he drove the Cybertruck to Nobu, a celebrity-packed restaurant in Malibu, together with singer Grimes and the design director from his company, Franz von Holzhausen.

After leaving the truck near the entrance of the restaurant for everyone to see, the curse of the Cybertruck strikes again, as upon leaving, Elon Musk hits what appears to be a cone from the parking lot of the restaurant. No harm was done, but the internet kind of lost its mind that the Tesla CEO didn’t even flinch after running over an obstacle, not a lot smaller than a toddler.

I said unconventional test drive because we're not sure the prototype is road legal, and there’s hardly any real testing happening during a night out. 

The car did appear to have distinct headlights, a design that looks a bit different from what was presented back in November, so one might think that other adjustments were made as well to safely conduct this marketing exercise. But truth be told we haven’t noticed any. Also, we don’t know if the truck has some sort of cameras and cockpit displays to replace the missing side mirrors

Couple that with the giant tires that are probably not that smooth, and the insulation from the “shock resistant” windows and steel panels, and it’s likely that Elon didn’t even notice that he ran over that cone.

