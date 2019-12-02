Mexican Mayor Reserves 15 Cybertrucks, Will Work Them to the Bone

No one really knows what to make of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, but one Mexican mayor has faith in the triangular, awkward-looking electric truck from Tesla. In fact, he has so much of it, he just reserved 15 of them with his own money.
The Business Insider reports that mayor Adrián Esper Cárdenas of Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí, paid a month’s salary to reserve 15 Cybetrucks, at $100 apiece. He broke the news to his constituents at a press conference, explaining that he didn’t consult them beforehand because electric is the way to go.
“I reserved 10 two-motor and five three-motor models,” he said. “We'll take a photo and send it to [Tesla CEO] Elon Musk, see if he gives us a discount.”
LOL on the mayor’s discount hopes, but other than that, he does make sense. Electric vehicles may represent a considerable investment upon purchase, but they pay off in the long run in terms of running and maintenance costs. Cárdenas says it’s “common sense” to go electric, especially with a truck that boasts the specs the Cybertruck has. When you have a vehicle as powerful as this one, you can use for more difficult tasks, not just to show off. Imagine what he can do with 15 of them.
“It's not about speed, because we don't want speed. What we're looking for is torque in order to haul water pipes, the garbage trailers. They'll have twice the loads of a normal truck,” the mayor said. “The important thing is that regardless of the fact that the cost can be a little high, the benefit is that if you don't have to perform maintenance or put gas in them, you'll be able to save 24 million pesos a year, and with that you've paid back half of the investment.”
According to Musk, speaking at the big unveiling of the Cybertruck on November 21, production should start in late 2021. Cárdenas has at least a 2-year wait ahead of him, so he might even have to run for office again if he wants to see the Cybertrucks working for the city.
