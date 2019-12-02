autoevolution

Mexican Mayor Reserves 15 Cybertrucks, Will Work Them to the Bone

2 Dec 2019, 12:45 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
No one really knows what to make of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, but one Mexican mayor has faith in the triangular, awkward-looking electric truck from Tesla. In fact, he has so much of it, he just reserved 15 of them with his own money.
12 photos
Tesla ATVTesla ATVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EV
The Business Insider reports that mayor Adrián Esper Cárdenas of Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí, paid a month’s salary to reserve 15 Cybetrucks, at $100 apiece. He broke the news to his constituents at a press conference, explaining that he didn’t consult them beforehand because electric is the way to go.

“I reserved 10 two-motor and five three-motor models,” he said. “We'll take a photo and send it to [Tesla CEO] Elon Musk, see if he gives us a discount.”

LOL on the mayor’s discount hopes, but other than that, he does make sense. Electric vehicles may represent a considerable investment upon purchase, but they pay off in the long run in terms of running and maintenance costs. Cárdenas says it’s “common sense” to go electric, especially with a truck that boasts the specs the Cybertruck has. When you have a vehicle as powerful as this one, you can use for more difficult tasks, not just to show off. Imagine what he can do with 15 of them.   

“It's not about speed, because we don't want speed. What we're looking for is torque in order to haul water pipes, the garbage trailers. They'll have twice the loads of a normal truck,” the mayor said. “The important thing is that regardless of the fact that the cost can be a little high, the benefit is that if you don't have to perform maintenance or put gas in them, you'll be able to save 24 million pesos a year, and with that you've paid back half of the investment.”

According to Musk, speaking at the big unveiling of the Cybertruck on November 21, production should start in late 2021. Cárdenas has at least a 2-year wait ahead of him, so he might even have to run for office again if he wants to see the Cybertrucks working for the city.
Tesla Cybertruck Cybertruck lol Tesla Mexico electric vehicle
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned GaragesRusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Perks of Driving an Electric Car in WinterThe Perks of Driving an Electric Car in Winter
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the OtherConcorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?Battle of the Infotainment Screens: Which Car Has the Largest One?
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeLEXUS LC 500 ConvertibleLEXUS LC 500 Convertible CoupeMAZDA MX-30MAZDA MX-30 Medium SUVKIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day