Tesla Cybertruck, Cyberquad Made Their Music Video Debut and You Missed It

This would explain how the Tesla Cybertruck and the Cyberquad both made their music video debut and you probably missed it. Thank rapper Travis Scott and his group of collaborators Jackboys for that.Scott would not let 2019 end without a considerable bang on his part, so he turned to occasional-friend Elon Musk for some help with added dopeness. The two, Scott and Musk, were actually spotted hanging out at a party on Christmas Eve, so the assumption that they’re somewhat tight is not exactly far-fetched.Knowing Musk’s propensity for leaning on online hype to drive sales, it’s not surprising either that he would do a friend a favor to reap some rewards as well. That friend is Scott, you guessed it.Jackboys have a new album and a new single out, “Gang Gang.” It’s in the official music video for this single that both Tesla EVs make an appearance, though, for the sake of clarity, we should note from the start that only one gets put through its paces.Since one overused trope of rap music videos is rapping by a flashy car, the Jackboys got the flashiest of them all to show off: the elusive, controversial and occasionally-maligned Cybertruck . Like most rap video cars, it serves as a fancy backdrop and isn’t driven at all, but the Cyberquad is – by Scott himself, who’s doing donuts while two of his mates rap in the bed of the Cybertruck.Proof that this video is Musk-sanctioned comes from the fact that Scott is also wielding what looks like a Boring Company Not-A-Flamethrower while sitting on the Cyberquad. How’s this for a not-at-all-subtle celebrity endorsement?Elsewhere in the video, car aficionados will also spot several tuned cars, like several Mazda RX-7 s and one eye-catching BMW E30 M3. But they’re merely window dressing for the Tesla highlight. The Cybertruck is now officially a video vixen, to use the more PC term.