A Cyberbunker for Your Cybertruck, Courtesy of Lars Büro

Renderings of something called a Cybunker emerged online a few days ago, and immediately went viral. Lars Büro is now saying it’s planning on actually making this garage, which, much like the Cybertruck it’s meant to house, can do more than just shelter vehicles from the elements.
The Cybunker can function as anything from a standard garage to a man cave, an off-grid residence, an auxiliary system, a depot for equipment or vehicles, an airlock and even as a commercial space. It can be used in the most isolated locations or in urban developments, and it will ensure comfort, a certain degree of luxury and safety, thanks to a modular design, steel walls and armored glass.
It is a versatile system that combines safety and luxury in a futuristic design, inspired by Tesla’s latest offering. Whether you’re an explorer at the Antarctica or a player in NYC, if you’re bunking up to survive the zombie invasion or are a man of simple tastes who likes to get away from it all every once in a while, the Cybunker will work for you.
the Cybertruck, neither is Lars Büro. You don’t joke about this kind of stuff. The Cybunker is now in an engineering stage and will be developed soon, with hopes to announce full specs, pricing and availability as soon as 2020. Which isn’t exactly too far around the corner, you know.
The idea for the Cybunker came from the realization that the Cybertruck is too large to fit a standard garage, and evolved from that. At this stage in the project, it’s a modular structure that starts at 600 square feet and can be expanded up to 1,800 feet to turn it into a residence (with a garage, of course). The smallest version can house 2 Teslas, while the biggest can help you survive whatever apocalypse you’re anticipating by buying an electric truck with armored glass.
The Cybunker bears more than a passing resemblance to the Cybertruck, which is to say it’s just as boxy and futuristic-looking. Lars Büro says it will have a rigid steel monocoque structure and aerodynamic shape, which will allow it to withstand the “toughest environmental conditions.” Because, as noted above, you’re probably preparing for the end of the world.
“While maximally protective, the unit features panoramic views through its lateral windows made of armored glass, with skylights allowing additional sunlight to enter the space,” Lars Büro says. “At the base of the Cybunker, an infrastructural ‘motherboard’ houses all of the unit’s utility and computer systems, cisterns, pumps, as well as a battery bank that stores all energy generated on the roof’s seamless PV cladding.”
The Cybunker is tough, but it can also be luxurious. Its design allows for a multitude of functionalities, making it the most versatile and “futureproof system” money could buy – after a Cybertruck acquisition.
