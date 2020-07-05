Elon Musk Backs Kanye West for U.S. President 2020

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

If Kanye (now going by just Ye on social media) is punking the world, he’s chosen a very unlikely day for it. The rapper turned fashion mogul turned self-proclaimed Christian savior of the world has announced his Presidential run on the 4th of July, Independence Day.“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States úø! #2020VISION,” Kanye writes on Twitter.And, while Kanye himself is no stranger to making statements that fuel all types of strong reactions, it seems that he’s in earnest about it. Elon Musk, who, for the record, happens to be a good friend of his, was among the first to show support, writing in a reply, “You have my full support!” He followed it up with a “Happy 4th of July!”Just a few days prior to the surprise announcement, the two had hung out together at Elon’s house, with his girlfriend and baby mama Grimes taking the photo attached to this article – which they then shared on their respective Twitter accounts. Another thing these two seem to have in common is their support for acting President Donald Trump and their stated desire to change the world for the better, each in their own way.That said, this isn’t the first time that Kanye is toying with the idea of becoming the so-called “most powerful man in the world.” He’s talked about a possible Presidential run before, most notable at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, when he said he would do it in 2016. He never got around to it, so maybe 2020 proves his lucky year. (He didn’t count on Musk’s support back then.)As of the moment of press, Kanye has not yet filed to run with the Federal Election Commission but he’s not out of time. Elections will take place in November.