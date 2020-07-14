New Ford Bronco Sport Imagined With Truck Bed, Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

As you all know, the Bronco sub-brand features three members as of July 14th, 2020. These are the mid-size model with two or four doors and the Bronco Sport, but Ford doesn’t plan on stopping here.
Being based on the second-generation global mid-size pickup truck platform of the 2022 Ranger, the Bronco may gain a workhorse at some point in the future to bring the fight over to the Jeep Gladiator. It should be highlighted that this is but a rumor, not a confirmed piece of information.
Chief operating officer Jim Farley did confirm that Ford is working on a compact truck. "You can expect new nameplates below where we compete today,” he told the media during an auto conference in Detroit in January 2019, most likely referring to project code P758 – a.k.a. the Maverick.
Registered with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office four years ago, the Maverick nameplate may be utilized for the unibody pickup truck that was previously referred to as Courier. A tailgate rendering from an insider appears to confirm this guesstimate, but Ford has yet to give away any details.
What we do know for certain is that the trucklet will feature the C2 vehicle architecture of the Focus sold in the UK and Europe. And Escape - a.k.a. Kuga. And Bronco Sport. This gets us to Kleber Silva, the pixel artist responsible for this speculative rendering of the Bronco Maverick off-road crossover pickup.
Digitally imagined with First Edition stickers on the front doors and dual-spoke alloy wheels, the Bronco Sport with a bed at the back doesn’t look half bad. The square-ish exterior design and the tow hooks up front bring the point home, but such a model would pose a rather serious pricing problem.
You see, the most affordable Bronco Sport – which features a three-cylinder turbo engine – starts at $28,155 including freight. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost is reserved for higher trims, and at this price point, you can’t help but think that the Ranger makes a lot more sense at $25,605 right off the bat.
Chief operating officer Jim Farley did confirm that Ford is working on a compact truck. "You can expect new nameplates below where we compete today,” he told the media during an auto conference in Detroit in January 2019, most likely referring to project code P758 – a.k.a. the Maverick.
Registered with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office four years ago, the Maverick nameplate may be utilized for the unibody pickup truck that was previously referred to as Courier. A tailgate rendering from an insider appears to confirm this guesstimate, but Ford has yet to give away any details.
What we do know for certain is that the trucklet will feature the C2 vehicle architecture of the Focus sold in the UK and Europe. And Escape - a.k.a. Kuga. And Bronco Sport. This gets us to Kleber Silva, the pixel artist responsible for this speculative rendering of the Bronco Maverick off-road crossover pickup.
Digitally imagined with First Edition stickers on the front doors and dual-spoke alloy wheels, the Bronco Sport with a bed at the back doesn’t look half bad. The square-ish exterior design and the tow hooks up front bring the point home, but such a model would pose a rather serious pricing problem.
You see, the most affordable Bronco Sport – which features a three-cylinder turbo engine – starts at $28,155 including freight. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost is reserved for higher trims, and at this price point, you can’t help but think that the Ranger makes a lot more sense at $25,605 right off the bat.