Ford Mustang Supercar Sells the Mid-Engine Layout in 3D Render Video

27 Mar 2020
The Corvette has completely changed its identity in one model year, becoming the coolest car in the American automotive industry. But the Ford Mustang also suffers from an image problem, and we'd like to think electric crossovers aren't a solution.
Ford must have gotten a bad customer study somewhere because it's simply not true that the young generation doesn't like muscle cars. Who do you think does all that crashing? However, while the young guns like to puck up the odd second-hand GT 5.0 here and there, things would be a lot more interesting if the Mustang family also included a mid-engined supercar of sorts.

This has been a trending topic on our website. As the magic of the Corvette has taken the world by storm, people have been imagining the Camaro and 'Stang in the setup. And we've come to realize that both have potential.

The Mustang, in particular, has already tried to put the carriage before the horse. Ford has some pretty fancy engine and suspension technology, plus the styling department seems to be doing a decent job the recent refresh is ignored.

This particular rendering could serve as an inspiration and comes from the 3D artist Rostislav Prokop. He even put together a sort of fake walkaround video just to sell the illusion.

To be honest, it's not the most creative piece in the world, as it simply matches the front end styling of the current Mustang model with the GT supercar. However, the styling somehow works, and we also get revisions at the back like the trademark taillights.

Sadly, the Mustang supercar couldn't look like this, at least not the way we want it to be built. You see, the GT's rear body is particularly tight and is designed to hug a very small engine as tightly as possible. You wouldn't be able to fit a nice supercharged GT500 engine under there, which is what we want in Ford's exotic.


