2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer or Grand Cherokee Mysteriously Teased on Social Media

The fifth generation of the ubiquitous Jeep Grand Cherokee is just around the corner, about ready to switch its platform to one with a definitive Italian flavor – Alfa Romeo Giulia's and Stelvio’s Giorgio architecture. It will even be electrified with the 4xe mark for sure, for some zero-emission city trailing. The iconic Jeep Wagoneer – and its three-row Grand Wagoneer sibling – are also set for a revival soon, so we are left scratching our heads which one is getting this new teasing campaign from Jeep.

