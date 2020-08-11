2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer or Grand Cherokee Mysteriously Teased on Social Media

The fifth generation of the ubiquitous Jeep Grand Cherokee is just around the corner, about ready to switch its platform to one with a definitive Italian flavor – Alfa Romeo Giulia's and Stelvio’s Giorgio architecture. It will even be electrified with the 4xe mark for sure, for some zero-emission city trailing. The iconic Jeep Wagoneer – and its three-row Grand Wagoneer sibling – are also set for a revival soon, so we are left scratching our heads which one is getting this new teasing campaign from Jeep.
The conundrum is very real – the American brand decided to kick off the proceeds with a very generic (albeit truly spectacular) shot of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado river that shows no vehicle at all.
There are no automotive elements whatsoever as far as we can tell – and believe us we zoomed in to pixel-size level. Annoying or not, we are glad Jeep is kicking off the teasing campaign – even with a simple dictionary explanation of the word “grand.”
The social media fan base has already kicked off the drum roll and most of them are inclined to believe the automaker is getting amped up for the premiere of the Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer. They are even ready to give advice – ranging from “better not resemble the new Chevy Blazer in any way shape or form” to a more encouraging “keep the boxy look and wood grain.”
Of course, we could also suspect them of hastily producing something from the marketing department to get people to stop talking about the Ford Bronco – which could make a case for no vehicle being present in the picture. But let us cut Jeep some slack – they need to shore up their forces because come next year, the Bronco deliveries will kick off and we are expecting an onslaught of real-life comparisons between it and the Wrangler.
So, it would be advisable for Jeep to have something entirely new on its own. And given Bronco’s revival tour de force we could see Jeep trying to go down the same route with the reinvented Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer. This makes us bet on the company prioritizing this model over the new generation Grand Cherokee. After all, we are dealing with the vehicle that pioneered the luxury 4x4 niche (aka premium SUVs)!
