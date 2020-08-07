V8 LS-Swapped 1987 Chevrolet Blazer K5 Could Certainly Use Some Restomod TLC

Such great times to be an off-road enthusiast, thanks to the extensive choice between all-new and vintage models. Some are patiently waiting for the first deliveries of the 2021 Ford Bronco; others already rock the trails with the decidedly more utilitarian Jeep Gladiator, and then a few could even consider mixing the timeless design, massive off-road capability and a convertible roof into a vintage package.
One such bundle could be summed up in this 1987 Chevrolet Blazer K5, currently up for grabs at Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors in the small town of Grand Rapids. The K5 also has going for itself the sprawling fan base and aftermarket community, making this example a potentially perfect candidate for some additional custom restoration.
The bold off-roader has already been improved by the previous owner before landing in the GKM parking lot – the Blazer’s 6.2-liter diesel engine was swapped for a more powerful, modern and potentially reliable Vortec LS 5.3-liter (325 cubic inch) gas guzzler, as well as a 4L65E automatic transmission.
It is also clear the work on the build stopped right there – they did not even get rid of the previous engine badges. According to the seller the K5 is as original as it can be after more than three decades of California ownership – but that is a major plus right now, with the body clearly spared of the Midwest winter hardships so far.
We really appreciate the exterior’s vintage dual-tone color combination of white over brown but after so many years the gray interior clearly shows signs of explicit wear and tear. The front passengers will get treated to what back in the day passed as “bucket” seats while the rear bench and the available cargo space get sheltered from the outside world via a new “SoftTopper” convertible soft top roof.
The K5 even has the original gauges, AM/FM radio, aluminum trim, column shifter, and floor mounted 4x4 selector – a perfect basis if the new owner wants it as a restomod project. Even the price of $24,900 is not that high – at least in retro Blazer terms.
