Chevrolet Blazer Pickup Looks Like the Truck That Should Have Been

Chevrolet is one of the companies betting big on pickup trucks, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that it must stop here.
And according to Instagram car artist Caylor Kapner, one of the models that makes sense to be part of Chevrolet lineup is a pickup version of the Blazer.
A rendering he posted on the social network a few hours ago imagines the whole thing, providing the original Blazer with the pickup body style that “should have been.” And of course, the design also receives some modern styling cues, which could actually prepare the Blazer for a new-generation pickup lineup.
Until that happens, Chevrolet Blazer has evolved to become a 5-seat SUV, with the most recent model announced in Atlanta in 2018. The car is more appropriate for standard tarmac cruising rather than an off-road adventure, despite an all-wheel-drive option also being offered.
But the model that the Instagram artist used as a starting point for the rendering is actually the original Chevrolet K5 Blazer that was launched back in 1969.
Also introduced as a full-size SUV with a 2-door configuration, the first Blazer was only offered with a four-wheel drive setup, while a two-wheel drive was added in 1970.
The first-generation Blazer, which was produced for just three years until 1972, was available with a choice of four different engines, two of them straight-six and another two V8 units. The base version was equipped with a 250ci (4.1-liter) powerplant, while the other options were a 292ci (4.8-liter), a 307ci (5.0-liter) V8, and a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8.
However, the 292ci (4.8-liter) engine was introduced in 1980 and was offered for only two years. The 250ci (4.1-liter) remained in production until 1984, while the more powerful 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 continued to be part of the Blazer lineup until 1991.
As for the transmissions, there were three different choices in the first generation, namely 3-speed automatic, 3-speed manual, and 4-speed manual.
