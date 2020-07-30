Own This Lifted 1984 Chevrolet K5 Blazer With a Modern Silverado Vortec V8

General Motors might have done better to revive the Chevrolet K5 Blazer in a different way in order to fend off the approaching 2021 Ford Bronco hurricane. But this is a very long shot considering the company’s drive towards electrified GMC Hummers of late. And even the rumor mill was wrong and there is no modern K5 in sight, just that Camaro-inspired Blazer. Oh, well, we better settle for the next best thing.
So, how about bringing home a fine example of the 1984 model year variety – courtesy of Bring a Trailer. What we have here is a 1984 Chevrolet K5 Blazer that has been treated to a few – not so casual – modifications. We love the lifted stance and the understated Cement Gray and Ice White paint combination.
We are not so sure about the 20-inch shiny wheels from Fuel Triton – they are wrapped in a nice set of M/T Toyo rubbers, but the chrome-mirror finish seems a little bit too flashy. With the sleeper atmosphere already ruined we can focus on what lies underneath the high hood. This 1984 example had its stock engine swapped for a 2001 Silverado 5.3-liter Vortec V8 with close to 100k of miles at the time of installation.
That is a bit much, but the owner did some changes – fitting new belts and hoses, an AC/Delco battery as well as an S&B cold-air intake, Rattler camshaft and a Lokar throttle cable. The ECU now lives inside the glove box and there is even an OBD port close to the hood release.
The Cement Gray / Ice White body is covered with a removable sliding side window hardtop and the suspension has been treated to a four-inch Rough Country lift kit, while the brakes are also new with upgraded rotors, calipers and pads up front. The interior is now host to blue / white vinyl seats with a foldable bench in the rear.
The billet steering wheel looks positively vintage, unlike that Kenwood stereo system – though the latter can be ditched easily for a more period-correct option given that it has been fitted in the standard opening. You will not go by unnoticed in this K5 because the Vortec V8 breaths through a bespoke 2.5-inch exhaust that includes a couple of Flowmaster 70-series mufflers.
And you can even tune via Bluettoth the shift points of the four-speed transmission thanks to its modified wiring harness and Dakota Digital interface.
That just about sums up this nice example, so we can go back to dreaming of an overlanding adventure with a modern K5, the revived Bronco and perhaps even a nice Wrangler for added experience.
