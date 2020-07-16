Project 1979 Restomod Brings Vintage Honors to 2021 Ford Bronco

The Bronco heatwave is certainly more powerful these days than any Jeep fan could have ever anticipated. And the Ford storm manifests even when the sky is clearer than glass – and it does so in mindful ways. For example, Beechmont Ford has done a stupendous job bringing back to life a second-generation example with lots and lots of modern parts.
We have basically seen and heard everything there is to know about the modern reincarnation of the off-road legend. And just imagine, up to this point in time the dust has not even settled on Bronco’s all-new three-model family.
So, we can settle a little bit and start appreciating simpler things in life – but only after thoroughly checking up on Project 1979. Mostly because the level of work done on this restomod certainly deserves our full attention. But we could also come up with a long list of ulterior motives – such as dreams of California-coast surf-cruising in this baby...
Beechmont Ford has decided to bring back to life an older Bronco as Project 1979 with a 460ci V8 packing a Fi-Tech Mean Street 800 EFI self-tuning kit. Power has been dialed up to 700 hp (522 kW) and the old-new Bronco almost breaths fire like a dragon through the double exhaust four-barrel setup with Borla mufflers.
By the way, Bronco aficionados who know that ‘79 models had square lights should take notice the guys decided they liked better the round styling of the ‘78. After all, this is the beauty of custom builds, and the project goes through numerous modern but subtle touches – for example all lamps have LED lights, and the premium sound system is 21st century material, but still comes with a vintage design.
Other than that even a blind cat would notice the four-inch lift kit that does not hide at all the work done underneath the chassis. We can imagine retro Broncos will pop up like mushroom after rain from now on – and we approve, especially when the projects end up as well made as this tasteful restomod.
