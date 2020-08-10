2021 Ford Bronco Fights Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in Moab, One Is Better

We are almost a year away from seeing the first deliveries of the 2021 Ford Bronco – and that moment will probably also mark the start of the Jeep Wrangler real-life comparison onslaught. Prior to that, certain head-to-head skirmishes are still bound to happen – though we can bet most of them will include company product development teams and carefully closed doors. But from time to time we might get lucky – such is the case here with Bronco’s latest expedition to the Moab in Utah.

