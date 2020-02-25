2022 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Pretty Much Confirmed With PHEV Option

By calendar year 2022, Jeep’s entire lineup will go eco-friendly. The eTorque mild-hybrid system and 4xe plug-in hybrid system will be complemented by the all-electric version of the Wrangler, and speaking of future products, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be electrified to a certain extent as well.
Head honcho Jim Morrison told Auto Guide that he can’t comment on the full-size utility vehicles, but he did reiterate that electrification is the only way forward for Jeep. Expected to be revealed in a few months’ time for the 2022 model year, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will slot above the 2021 Grand Cherokee as the largest and most expensive Jeep utility vehicles.
Auto Guide and Jm Morrison have somehow forgotten to highlight the UAW document we’ve covered in December 2019, which included a $2.8-billion investment in the Warren Truck Assembly Plant towards the production of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The FCA-UAW document in question explicitly mentions a PHEV coming in 2021, and that will be that.
It should be noted that Jeep won’t borrow the 4xe powertrain from the Renegade and Compass, but develop a different plug-in hybrid system for rear- and four-wheel-drive vehicles with longitudinal engine options. It’s anybody’s guess if we’ll be treated to a V6 or V8, but a four-cylinder turbo such as the Hurricane in the Wrangler and Alfa Romeo Giulia seems unlikely.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is also rumored to be developing an inline-six engine – the Tornado. Pretty much confirmed by a patent filing we’ve covered back in November 2019, the GME-T6 is still “a few years away” according to sources with knowledge about the automaker’s future products and roadmap.
The inline-six turbo named after the Tornado in the Willys Jeep Wagon is somewhat similar in design to the Hurricane, and the patent filings reveal at least one turbocharger. Output ratings are rumored to start at 360 horsepower and top at more than 500 horsepower.
