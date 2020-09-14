Jeep Gladiator "Dually Rider" Is a 392 Vessel

With the 2020 SEMA show being canceled due to the ongoing health crisis, many of the builders who were preparing for the early November Vegas event have unsurprisingly decided to carry on with their projects. And you are now looking at such a build, one that takes a Jeep Gladiator above and beyond.
This extreme truck makeover, portrayed here with the help of a rendering that accompanies the build pics, comes from Canadian specialist Co-up Auto Body Repairs, and includes two main ingredients.
The first involves an extreme air setup that might just make it seem like the vehicle is touching the road. Of course, such a job requires multiple steps to be completed. For the record, mechanical components such as the chassis or the drivetrain are on the list of parts that need work.
And, to take the story one step further, this Jeep has received a dually conversion – whether you approve of such changes or not, you have to admit this is quite an important step.
Speaking of the #bagged setup, the said company used on of the Instagram posts below to explain we'll still be able to glance at the air tanks sitting between the frame rails after the bed of the vehicle finds its way back onto the chassis.
As for the second ingredient, it looks like this custom Gladiator and the upcoming Wrangler 392 have something in common: that's right, this project packs a 6.4-liter HEMI, so you can expect the aural side of the vehicle to be an important part of the mix.
Now, while the first Instagram post below, which comes from professional lens bearer jqcphoto, allows us to check out the current state of the project, the rendering underneath it (pixel tip to kegmedia) helps us visualize the final form of this Gladiator.
