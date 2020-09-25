Porsche 992 GT3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked Through Charity Event

The GT3 may not be the fastest or the quickest 911 in a straight line (that title goes to the Turbo S), but in the right circumstances (i.e. on a racetrack), it can definitely be the most exciting. No, wait, that would be the GT2.
Alright, maybe the GT3 isn't as exciting as we thought. Maybe it's just a boring, uninspiring car you shouldn't waste your time reading about.
What? You're still here? Well, of course you are, because as great as the GT2 RS is, it can be a little too much to handle for a lot of people. The GT3 hits the perfect balance between track performance and day to day drivability, something the cuckoo GT2 RS could never even dream of. Besides, there's no word of a GT2 version for the 992 generation yet, but there's plenty of action on the GT3 front, so let's focus on the things we know a little bit about.
The new track-focused 911 has been spotted several times during its development phase, and even though Porsche has stayed tight-lipped about most of the vehicle's details, a few things managed to transpire. For instance, we know the Zuffenhausen-based manufacturer will keep the Touring version alive (the one without the prominent wing at the back), and we also know the manual transmission will still be an option alongside the seven-speed PDK.
What we didn't know was exactly when the launch of the new model was going to take place. All we had to work with until now was "sometime during 2021," but thanks to the Petersen Automotive Museum annual fundraising gala and the Bring a Trailer website, that moment has been pinpointed for the end of January 2021.
You see, Bring a Trailer is hosting a charitable bid, with the winner receiving a build slot for a "soon-to-be-announced Porsche GT model." The description text goes into even more detail: "This vehicle is the product of years of testing and work by Porsche’s Weissach engineers to bring the car from the track to the streets."
It goes on to say that "the new GT variant will be announced in late January 2021," which means the only way the GT3 won't be revealed then is if BaT's mystery Porsche GT is not the GT3, but some other model instead.
However, we're pretty sure that hiding under that black wrap is the 992 GT3 Touring with its electronic rear wing popped up. The current highest bid is $6,000, so if securing a spot in front of the queue for the new GT3 is on your priority list, head over to their website and place your bid. Just to be clear, you'll only be winning an allocation slot, and not the car itself.
