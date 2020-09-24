Jeep Turns 80 in 2021, Special Edition Models Released Early

It was in 1941 when the term "jeep" was for the first time used to describe a purpose-built military vehicle. Technically, the moniker existed before that in the U.S. Army, and the first Jeep-branded product didn’t come out until 1945, but 1941 is when the world’s oldest four-wheel-drive vehicle for the (military) masses is considered to have come out for the first time.
That means next year Jeep turns a respectable 80. That’s eight decades of a complicated existence and several masters that culminates today with six models in the lineup, each serving a certain need of the customers.
On the verge of once again changing its corporate structure, Jeep’s parent FCA thought it would be a great idea to start celebrating much earlier the brand’s birthday, and announced this week the launch of the 80th Anniversary edition for the entire range.
That means the Wrangler, Gladiator, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Compass and Renegade are putting their party pants on, get a price hike, and off they go to celebrate on or off the road, where they belong.
Priced from $33,340 for the Renegade to $59,690 for the Grand Cherokee, the 80th Anniversary edition brings just enough special items to make each SUV feel and look special, without changing too much as to be an extra burden on FCA’s budget.
Things like 18-inch wheels, new colors, logos and badges, the Cold Weather Group (heated front seats, heated steering wheel and remote start system), or the new Uconnect system are part of the deal – you can have a full picture of what’s featured in the press release section below.
“After nearly 80 years, the Jeep brand remains true to the original SUV by continuing to deliver legendary 4x4 capability that has enabled countless adventures and open-air freedom,” said in a statement Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand - FCA North America.
“As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, we’re pleased to provide our customers with 80th Anniversary models that offer a unique appearance, great value and loads of safety and technology features.”
