Jeep Giving Away Free Wrangler Colors Until the End of September

If you live in the UK, happen to be in the market for a new car, and have the Jeep Wrangler on your list, you’d better hurry that decision-making process of yours. You have until the end of the month to catch a good deal from the American carmaker.
That’s because until September 30, Jeep is giving away free colors for those who purchase a Wrangler, in a bid to “have positive psychological impact on people.” And people sure need that these days.
So, what exactly are we talking about? Well, say you’re one of those people who like simple things and choose black or white for the American SUV. To make you feel good about yourself, the others, the world in general and perhaps the future, Jeep is giving you the change to upgrade to a more “alive” color. For free.
That means hues that would otherwise have cost around £675 cost exactly zero. The list includes Firecracker red, Punk’n metallic orange, HellaYella yellow and Bikini metallic blue, because each is supposed to pull some psychological trick on your brain to make you more optimistic.
Red, for instance, should make one feel like they’ve got an instant energy boost, while orange is all about mischievous childlike play and fun. Yellow is supposed to lift the spirits, and blue is the expression of serenity.
“People often think of color as just a visual stimulus, but it also creates psychological changes, altering how someone feels in an instant,” said in a statement color psychologist Karen Haller, because apparently there is such a thing as a color psychologist.
“It is thought people are only 20 per cent conscious of the color choices they make, when in reality it influences everything people do – from what people buy and eat to how people relax and most importantly how people feel.”
Most of the above is of course Jeep marketing talk. All we got from this "positive psychological" stunt is this: free colors for the Wrangler!
