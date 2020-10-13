This 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Turned a Barn into a Home for Almost 50 Years

Honda Celebrates 30 Years of the NSX Sports Car in 30 Special Ways

Back in 1970, Plymouth announced a series of major changes for the Barracuda , including a new lineup that comprised just two different body styles. 15 photos



What you’re looking at here is a Barracuda that’s been sitting for way too long in a barn but which is now ready to smile to the world once again should a new owner willing to give it the restoration it deserves is found.



Parked in a barn during the ‘70s, the car doesn’t come in all-bad condition, though there are obvious things that need to be fixed. And if you click through the gallery we included here, probably the most striking part where the Barracuda requires an overhaul is the interior, where the seats look just like they survived a zombie attack in that barn where it’s been sleeping.



With occasional rust here and there, the car actually comes with several original parts, and this is certainly good news for whoever wants to restore the car. The carburetor, the radiator, and the power steering pump are believed to be the ones that Plymouth installed 50 years ago.



As for the engine, this Barracuda is powered by a 340 (5.6-liter) V8 paired to an automatic transmission. The ’70 lineup was offered with three transmission choices, namely 3-speed manual, 3-speed TorqueFlite automatic, and 4-speed manual.



As you’d obviously expect, this Barracuda is quite a rare find, so it’s already a trending model on It was the year when the fastback was dropped, so the new Barracuda was offered only as a 2-door coupe and a 2-door convertible, with the latter manufactured exclusively at the Dodge Main Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Michigan.What you’re looking at here is a Barracuda that’s been sitting for way too long in a barn but which is now ready to smile to the world once again should a new owner willing to give it the restoration it deserves is found.Parked in a barn during the ‘70s, the car doesn’t come in all-bad condition, though there are obvious things that need to be fixed. And if you click through the gallery we included here, probably the most striking part where the Barracuda requires an overhaul is the interior, where the seats look just like they survived a zombie attack in that barn where it’s been sleeping.With occasional rust here and there, the car actually comes with several original parts, and this is certainly good news for whoever wants to restore the car. The carburetor, the radiator, and the power steering pump are believed to be the ones that Plymouth installed 50 years ago.As for the engine, this Barracuda is powered by a 340 (5.6-liter) V8 paired to an automatic transmission. The ’70 lineup was offered with three transmission choices, namely 3-speed manual, 3-speed TorqueFlite automatic, and 4-speed manual.As you’d obviously expect, this Barracuda is quite a rare find, so it’s already a trending model on eBay . No less than 29 bids have already been submitted in just a few hours since the auction went live, and there’s a good chance many other people would join the fight in the remaining 5 days. The highest bid at the time of writing is $12,600.

