Plymouth Barracuda "Undercover Agent" Hides Its Hellcat Well

I know we all love wacky, cool ideas like the Trans-Am Aztek from earlier in the week but I figured that for this car we could take a different approach. I freaking love A-Body ‘Cudas, specially ‘68s like this one right here. They’re mean and muscle car-ey, but at the same time they look small and more nimble than latter Mopar sleds (because they are). For this rendering I wanted something utilitarian looking with a punch, Just like the Blueish-Green ‘69 Charger from a while back. As I said then, you can’t touch too much in these cars as the proportions are almost perfect. Couple badges off here and there, lowered ride height, tucked bumpers, and the cherry on top, the dog dish hubcaps. Oh and a big cat under the hood, almost missed that! For that I wanted a largely “stock” look, but fellow Mopar fans will notice the head & filter color combo as a nod to original ‘60s 440 engines. Do you like it? . . . . . . . . #plymouth #barracuda #1968 #muscle #car #abody #v8 #hellcat #supercharged #restomod #lowered #protouring #custom #blackedout #blacked #out #dog #dish #hubcaps #3d #render

