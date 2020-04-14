Plymouth Barracuda "Undercover Agent" Hides Its Hellcat Well

That's not to say this Plymouth is anything but a sight for sore eyes. We're looking at a 1968 model, with this riding on the A-body platform, which means it tips the scales at a rather reasonable 3,330 lbs (1,514 kg) or even lower, depending on the hardware.
The idea of the pixel build was to come up with a Mopar machine that would fly below the radar. As such, the visual changes are limited.
Perhaps the most eye-catching feature involves the redefined road connection, which involves a ride height drop, along with a set of wheels featuring dog dish hubcaps.
The bumpers have been nicely tucked, while multiple badges have left the stage. Of course, the black finish covering most of the real estate also deserves credit for the vehicle's tastefully restrained appearance.
Oh, and if you do get to peek under the hood, you'll notice that blown 6.2-liter HEMI featuring a cylinder head and air filter color combo that pays tribute to the original 1960s 440ci V8s.
Abimelec Arellano is the one who brought us these pixels, with the digital artist always being up for a good old American adventure. Of course, not all his pixel paintings involve retro heroes. For one, as the gearhead points out in the social media post below, he recently added flavor to a Pontiac Aztek that enthusiasts might actually enjoy (think: Trans Am vibes).
I know we all love wacky, cool ideas like the Trans-Am Aztek from earlier in the week but I figured that for this car we could take a different approach. I freaking love A-Body 'Cudas, specially '68s like this one right here. They're mean and muscle car-ey, but at the same time they look small and more nimble than latter Mopar sleds (because they are). For this rendering I wanted something utilitarian looking with a punch, Just like the Blueish-Green '69 Charger from a while back. As I said then, you can't touch too much in these cars as the proportions are almost perfect. Couple badges off here and there, lowered ride height, tucked bumpers, and the cherry on top, the dog dish hubcaps. Oh and a big cat under the hood, almost missed that! For that I wanted a largely "stock" look, but fellow Mopar fans will notice the head & filter color combo as a nod to original '60s 440 engines. Do you like it?