Harvest Flame 1970 Plymouth GTX Is All About Polished Steel Parts

It’s been nearly two decades since the Plymouth brand was killed by Chrysler, and it's hard to say whether the nameplate is missed or not. Chances are it’s not, considering the fact the brand used to make in its final years boring cars the likes of Neon or Voyager.
But there were times when things were different. There were times when the nameplate was responsible for cars like the Barracuda, or the Road Runner, or the GTX. They were all born as a result of the massive expansion of the American performance car segment in the 1960s and 1970s, and they were all killed by economics and fierce competition.
As most cars of their kind, muscle Plymouths have become favorites of the custom industry. Garages take them in, modify them more or less, and then unleash them back onto the market in various forms.
Barracudas and Road Runners we’ve seen before in our coverage of the custom industry, but GTXs seem to be a little more difficult to find, probably because they only stayed in production for half a decade or so. Still, here is one, originally dating back to 1970, and restored with some modifications in 2010.
The GTX we have in the gallery above is officially a restomod. In honor of the original it was built on, it packs a 440ci Six Pack engine (7.2-liter) tuned into delivering a huge troop of 510 hp (the original engine was also a 440, but it only developed 375 hp) and linked to a 4-speed transmission.
The body of the car is painted in a color called Harvest Flame, and comes with a wealth of polished parts, including calipers, shocks, upper control arms, wheels, and more.
The build took three years to complete, according to its makers, and it is now for sale in Butte Creek, California. It’s not cheap, as it comes with a price tag of nearly $80,000, but for that you get things the original Plymouth didn’t even dreamed of having, including JVC radio head with DVD, Bluetooth and iPod sound system.
