Modern Plymouth AAR Cuda Is The Lost Challenger T/A Twin

While many old-school muscle cars could tackle even the most difficult corners... once, some of them could repeat the experience whenever the driver felt like it. Case in point with the 1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda. With the help of a rendering, we're talking about a racecar built for twisty courses, with this also receiving a production model.
Now, as any Mopar fan will tell you, the Plymouth AAR 'Cuda was the non-identical twin of the Dodge Challenger T/A. The All American Racers and the Trans AMs competed in the Sports Car Club of America's Trans American Sedan Championship, while their street versions showed multiple differences.
For instance, while the motorsport animals were animated by a destroked 340, the street cars saw the V8 featuring triple two-barrel carburetors mounted on an aluminum intake manifold, which saw the birth of the 340 Six Pack.
Alas, while the racers were brought closer to the ground and fit the description in the title, we can't say the same thing about the road incarnations. In fact, the rear end of the street AAR sat 1 3/4 inches over that of regular models, all to make road for the side exhausts. In the end, this was more boulevard racer and less track tool.
And while the T/A is also featured on the modern-day Dodge Challenger, the demise of the Plymouth brand altogether means the AAR 'Cuda never stood a chance in terms of a revival. Well, the pixel work sitting before us comes to fix that, portraying the modern-day incarnations of the muscle heroes together.
For some reasons that escapes me, the otherwise captivating work sees the two using the hood found on the original Dodge Challenger Hellcat - the 1970s duo, as well as the new-age Challenger T/A only come with a central hood scoop. And while the said element should be secured using pins, the rendering doesn't fully cover this.
Nevertheless, this fresh Plymouth AAR 'Cuda does feature juicy details such as the side strips, the said exhausts, specific wheels/tire package and others.
These pixels come from Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a digital artist who's not at his first digital revival of the Barracuda.
2021 SRT Cuda AAR and Challenger TA úø Seeing these two together is a sight to be seen, 1970 was the time when Mopar released this Duo, and kinda sad to see that only the challenger survives to this year.. just imagine what if plymouth still with us, The T/A shouldnt be alone..