Dodge Charger Daytona "WildBody" Looks Ready For Battle

What’s had a thing for the Daytona. Always thought it was very special looking - very daring. But what if... . . Right, that being said, there’s more from where that came from. Should be able to share some other custom work as well soon! Meanwhile, aren’t we all stuck at home? I hope you guys are doing something productive, learning something new or whatever. SO! What’s up? IüIü . . . . . #dodge #dodgecharger #daytona #chargerdaytona #americanmuscle #moparornocar #yd #yasiddesign #ydcars #alyasid #musclecar #classicmuscle

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:53am PDT