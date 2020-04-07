Pontiac Aztek "Trans Am" Looks Like a Guilty Pleasure

The Pontiac Aztek has been off the menu for a decade and a half and yet it's still being used as a prime example of awkward styling. As you can imagine, many styling masters have tried to alter its appearance, in a bid to also make those outside the community of Aztek lovers approve of the crossover's bold styling. Well, the rendering sitting before us might just make for a successful attempt.
As some of the GM aficionados among you know, the Aztec was penned under the supervision of Tom Peters, who would subsequently sign the design of the C7 Chevrolet Corvette, with the high-rider being regarded as some sort of strange first step towards a bolder styling direction that would later pay off.
Well, this digitally remastered example staring us in the eye from the screen comes from an artist named Abimelec Arellano, whose work has reinterpreted memorable American machines belonging to multiple eras, from this Ford GT-reimagined Ferrari F40 to a HEMI-animated Shelby Cobra gasser.
According to the artist, this project was born out of the isolation pressure we all feel, but it didn't take long before it became more profound.
And there are two main aspects that set this Aztec apart from others of its kind. First of all, the transformation is inspired by the Trans Am - note that the artist didn't overdo the effort by installing Firebird Trans Am-specific bits such as a shaker hood scoop or a T-top.
Secondly, the Aztec has received minor styling tweaks that make a difference, such as those targeting the front light clusters or the lower rear apron.
At least to these eyes, the Trans Am color scheme alone would only make the "sore thumb" design of the Aztec stand out even more, but the rest of the changes, wheels included, are the ones that make a difference. So, just in case you happen to enjoy these pixels, there's no reason to feel guilty about it.
