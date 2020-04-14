Music Apps and Android Auto, a Match Certainly Not Made in Heaven







While navigation apps provide you with, well, navigation features, music apps let you listen to your favorite music, no matter if we’re talking about songs from a local library or music collections found online and streamed to your car.But as many drivers found out the hard way, the music playback experience behind the wheel isn’t always the best with Android Auto, as everything could stop working all of a sudden for no clear reason.In the last few weeks, I’ve seen more and more users complaining of such a thing with both Deezer and Spotify, and some say it all started after the latest update.Some explain that Spotify, for instance, just opens and closes immediately, with a message showing up on the screen indicating that “Spotify doesn’t seem to be working right now.” Of course, the generic workarounds that include things like clearing the cache and the data of Android Auto and Google apps don’t really help.I remember that both Spotify and Deezer displayed such a message in my car just after the major Android Auto update in the summer of 2019, but everything just came back to normal after a while without me changing anything. At that time, I suspected it was all caused by the Android Auto update, but right now, this doesn’t seem to be related to the updates that Google released in any way.For the time being, there’s no much you can do if this is what happens with Spotify and Deezer on your own Android Auto head unit, other than trying these generic workarounds, which may or may not do the magic in your case. Downgrading to a previous version of the Spotify and Deezer apps could also work, but again, this doesn’t seem to be a fix that restores the original behavior of the apps for everyone.