Gifting this 707-pony sedan with meatier fenders required cutting into its factory metal, but the owner had no problem with the operation. In fact, you'll even get a little taste of this in one of the social media posts below.And, if we look past the fenders, we'll notice a few aero tweaks that make a difference, at least on the visual front. I'm referring to the front splitter and the side skirt extensions, as well as to the wickerbill adorning the posterior of the super-sedan.The devil is in the details with this Charger Hellcat , so zooming in on its wheels will bring a strong custom aroma, albeit with this design probably set to split opinions among muscle car fanatics.Note that the car is also a member of the #bagged tuning subculture, with its microscopic ground clearance being no reason to fret - thanks to the air suspension, the driver can always adjust the ride height and deal with the daily aspects of transportation.As for the wrap of the supercharged monster, the shade of green seen here might just have the sort of effect seen in the jungle - other drivers should know this is a dangerous machine, due to its crazy hue.Now, the Charger sitting before us is a 2017 model, but we can also talk about the next generation of Mopar muscle, especially since the current models, Challenger included, are approaching the end of the line - make sure to check out this visual story coming from FCA Head of Design Ralph Gilles.