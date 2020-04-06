Dodge Charger "KITT" Looks Like the Mopar Knight Rider

View this post on Instagram

Bats initially wanted KITT. Compromise ‡ . . . . HDRI by friends at @domebleltd ¤Lü check their new website and collection out yo! . . . #dogecharger #dodgethisdodge #kitt #barmobile #thebatman #americanmuscle #moparornocar #yd #ydcars #yasiddesign #alyasid

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Mar 29, 2020 at 7:52am PDT