Dodge Charger "KITT" Looks Like the Mopar Knight Rider

To answer a question you might just have related to the rendering we have here, nobody is on the wrong pills. In fact, there might just be a method behind the madness of pixel-creating a Dodge Charger version of KITT, the fictional character from the Knight Rider franchise.
For starters, many gearheads will remember the 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am serving as Knight Industries Two Thousand, which was featured in the original Knight Rider TV Series. Then again, I'll remind you that the second series of the sort saw its 2008 pilot film welcoming the Knight Industries Three Thousand, a contraption based on the 2008-2009 Ford Shelby GT500KR.
So if GM and Ford had their shots at baddie chasing, why shouldn't the Mopar army be allowed to partake in this sort of adventures?
Then there's the fact that mid-engined Chargers, like the 1970 example we have here, are almost starting to appear... normal these days. For one, such a toy was spotted last year, during the filming for the upcoming Fast and Furious 9, which, by the way, has seen its release date pushed back from this May to April 2, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, the Batmobile that will thrill us in The Batman, a title that should've come out in June next year, but was delayed due to the same reason, also looks like a mid-engined classic Dodge.
Besides, Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind this virtual build, has been playing with Dodges for quite a few years now (here's an example dating back to 2016, when the artist used to deliver 2D work).
Given all of the above, the KITT-ized 1970 Dodge Charger sitting on our screens right now shouldn't surprise you, even though its mid-mounted motor, blacked-out front grille surround or... missing rear fascia might be used as arguments against this idea.
