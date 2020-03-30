3 C8 Corvette Does 10s 1/4-Mile Run with a Magic Bottle in Its Frunk

More on this:

C8 Corvette Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody, Drag Radials Get Lit

Sure, we've seen the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette drag racing the standard Dodge Challenger Hellcat, if such an adjective is ever fit for the Mopar machine, but what about an even more solid competitor? As such, we are now here to check out the C8 'Vette duking it out with a Widebody incarnation of the Hellcat that has been slightly modded. 4 photos



Now, while the battles we have here took place on the street, please keep in mind not to use this as an example - make sure to hit the track when you're feeling competitive.



While we've already talked about a few custom C8 Corvette Stingrays, the 2020 model that came to this battle is still in factory condition.



As for the Dodge, the Challenger Hellcat Widebody had received a custom air intake and, more importantly, a wheel/tire combo aiming to help the car get off the line. We're looking at 17-inch Weld wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson ET Street R coming in a 315/50 size - you'll also get to find out the setup used by the driver during the races.



If you happen to be in a rush, you should know that the sprinting action kicks off at the 3:50 point of the clip below. And, as you'll notice in the vid, getting start right wasn't an easy job, especially during the first battle, when the Corvette driver... took his time with launching the car.



PS: All this velocity fighting might get you in the mood for... even more action of the sort. So keep in mind that we've previously seen what happens when the mid-engined Corvette is



Given the Hellcat's notorious launch temper, most battles of the sort involving rolling starts. However, this isn't one of them - the two slabs of America duked it out on three separate occasions, with all of these invovling standing start.Now, while the battles we have here took place on the street, please keep in mind not to use this as an example - make sure to hit the track when you're feeling competitive.While we've already talked about a few custom C8 Corvette Stingrays, the 2020 model that came to this battle is still in factory condition.As for the Dodge, the Challenger Hellcat Widebody had received a custom air intake and, more importantly, a wheel/tire combo aiming to help the car get off the line. We're looking at 17-inch Weld wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson ET Street R coming in a 315/50 size - you'll also get to find out the setup used by the driver during the races.If you happen to be in a rush, you should know that the sprinting action kicks off at the 3:50 point of the clip below. And, as you'll notice in the vid, getting start right wasn't an easy job, especially during the first battle, when the Corvette driver... took his time with launching the car.PS: All this velocity fighting might get you in the mood for... even more action of the sort. So keep in mind that we've previously seen what happens when the mid-engined Corvette is pitted against the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.