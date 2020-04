There's no need to fixate on the rear wing of this modern-day Dodge Challenger (perhaps it's a Dayumntona), though, since the project has so many other aspects to offer - the build actually debuted at SEMA back in September, but, if you missed it as I did, now is the time to make amends.For one, the rest of the aerodynamic package matches the savagery of the downforce device adorning the boot lid of the muscle car, from the splitter-running-to-the-sides we have up front, to the downright massive side skirt extensions.In case you're wondering about the airflow manipulation, the fact that the project was put together by MFR Engineering should say something about this - we're talking about a specialist that designs functional aero bits for street vehicles and racecars.Then there's the tech side of the Mopar equation - get close to the Challenger SRT and you might start to wonder why its 392 HEMI sounds a bit odd. And if you take a closer look at the lower air intake up front, or the vents sitting just after the rear wheels, you'll understand the nature of the said voice.You see, the intake will expose an intercooler, while peeking through those vents will reveal... a pair of turbos.As you'll notice in the YouTube clip below, the turbos were mounted at the back due to packaging reasons - the owner didn't want to have them protruding through the bumper of hanging down low - the latter aspect might have something to do with the air suspension of the Dodge, as this driver likes to keep the car as close to the road as possible.Back in January when the clip was filmed, the TT 6.4-liter setup sat at about 720 hp to the rear wheels, while a planned upgrade revolving around forged internals was expected to take everything into the four-digit output arena. Further down the power line, we find the Challenger's 8-speed auto, while the muscle is being put to the road via 325-section rear tires.Compared to the rest of the car, the cabin transformations are modest, since we're only talking about a roll cage that has "replaced" the rear seats.PS: The vid below does include a soundcheck, so you can get a good taste of this purist-antagonizing Dodge Challenger.