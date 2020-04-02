Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Lamborghini Urus, Clash Is Violent

Can you think of a drag race involving the Dodge Challenger Hellcat where the Mopar machine makes for the lighter competitor? That's right, such a battle should also involve an SUV. And when the high-rider is a Lamborghini Urus, the recipe is guaranteed to put on a show.
Now, Lamborghini only offers the Urus in a single flavor for now, even though this will change in the future. However, we can't say the same about the Hellcat, so you should know the one we have here is the standard model, if such an adjective is ever fit for a 707-pony monster. The example, which is fitted with a six-speed manual, comes in factory form, with the exception of a muffler delete.
The 400 lbs weight advantage of the Hellcat could work in its favor, but the traction issues of the Mopar machine are infamous, so if you feel like betting on your favorite, now would be a good time to choose sides.
Speaking of traction, the 650 horsepower SUV and the muscle car duked it out on multiple occasions. And while most battles involved rolling starts, dig races were also on the table.
As far as the aural side of the brawl is concerned, the Lamborghini exhaust means the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 can actually fight the blown 6.2-liter HEMI of the Challenger. So make sure to turn up the volume.
For the record, both the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and the Dodge belong to Mike of Street Speed 717, the vlogger behind the action we have here - the car lover has recently taken delivery of a C8 Corvette, so here's how the Chevy stacks up against the same Hellcat. Oh, and if you happen to be in a hurry, keep in mind that the velocity battles kick off at the 5:30 point of the vid below.
The 400 lbs weight advantage of the Hellcat could work in its favor, but the traction issues of the Mopar machine are infamous, so if you feel like betting on your favorite, now would be a good time to choose sides.
Speaking of traction, the 650 horsepower SUV and the muscle car duked it out on multiple occasions. And while most battles involved rolling starts, dig races were also on the table.
As far as the aural side of the brawl is concerned, the Lamborghini exhaust means the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 can actually fight the blown 6.2-liter HEMI of the Challenger. So make sure to turn up the volume.
For the record, both the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine and the Dodge belong to Mike of Street Speed 717, the vlogger behind the action we have here - the car lover has recently taken delivery of a C8 Corvette, so here's how the Chevy stacks up against the same Hellcat. Oh, and if you happen to be in a hurry, keep in mind that the velocity battles kick off at the 5:30 point of the vid below.