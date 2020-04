Even with fresh pixel work reaching us on a daily basis, it's not often that we get to see elaborate renderings being more about the background than the four-wheeled machine in the foreground and this is just one of the reasons to enjoy the series of renderings we have here.Given all the abuse a racecar like the BMW M1 Procar takes on the track, it's only natural to see the Bavarian motorsport toy enjoying this type of accommodation. After all, who doesn't want to see that Alpina Green paint threatened? And yes, the said shade sets this M1 aside from others of its kind.The pixel specialist whom we must thank for this daydream material is Khyzyl Saleem. We're talking about one of the pioneers of the rendering realm, whose digital creations even reach the real world. For instance, the car lover is responsible for the Polestar One that landed on the cover of Need For Speed: Heat and also made for one of the spiciest builds at last year's SEMA show.And here's what the artist had to say about this park-anywhere-inside Bimmer home rendering: "This has been such a rewarding project so far, stepping out of my comfort zone and trying to design my own exotic house. I've still not properly finished it or populated it the way I want to, mainly because my PC can't handle it, but I'm super happy with how it's looking!"Heck, the swipe feature of the social media below is nothing short of a visual blessing.