2021 BMW 330e Plug-In Sedan Costs $3,800 More Than 330i

BMW has just announced a new plug-in hybrid is coming to America this May. The 330e version of the 3 Series family is a first for the brand, but does it have any appeal?
The 330e sedan will be offered from $44,550 for the normal version, while the xDrive model is less frugal yet costs $46,550. Both were exactly $3,800 more expensive than their direct 330i counterparts, though we couldn't check the 2021 model years. We know BMW also makes this as a wagon, which would have made more sense given the trunk limitations. Alas, you can't buy one in America.
All 330e models use the same powertrain, a 2-liter from the BMW TwinPower Turbo family that delivers 181 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque by itself. On top of this, you also have a small electric motor generating another 107 hp and 77 lb-ft (104 Nm).
Their combined output can be as high as 288 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm), though it all depends on drive mode. BMW also installed a system called XtraBoost where you have another 40 hp for just 10 seconds of overtaking.
As we've seen in a recent drag race, the 330e can be acceptably quick even as an EV. But when internal combustion also happens, the 0 to 60mph (96 kph) sprint happens in only 5.6 seconds. According to the press statement, all-season tires do limit you to 130 mph (209 kph), though you can pay extra for performance ones and et another 10 mph.
As for the green stuff, it's a pretty good sedan. BMW expects that the 12 kWh lithium-ion battery will give you about 22 miles per charge. The estimated MPGe number for the sedan is 75, while the 330e xDrive is rated at 67 MPGe. Sure, there are quite a few mid-size plug-ins, but none of them handle like a BMW (or have that badge). It will be a while before the Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class can retaliate.
