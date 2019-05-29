2020 Genesis G80 Rendering Looks Like a Mercedes Nemesis

New BMW 3 Series Receives Aftermarket Upgrades From AC Schnitzer

Manufactured in Germany, China, and Mexico, the G20 is the best 3 Series yet. The range-topping model is the M340i xDrive, and until the M3 joins the lineup, AC Schnitzer has a handful of upgrades to offer. 18 photos



The tuner from Aachen can refresh the cabin with aluminum pedals and footrest, aluminum shift paddles, and aluminum key holder. Turning our attention back to the exterior of the



19- and 20-inch alloy wheels are also available, lighter than the OEM wheels. AC Schnitzer offers them in anthracite and bi-color finishes, wrapped in Michelin low-profile rubber. Protection foil for the rear skirts and AC Schnitzer decals round off the list of modifications, at least for the time being.



Of course, the G21 station wagon is available with all of these upgrades. Over in Germany, the 3 Series starts at 37,850 euros while the family-oriented model still isn’t available to order. The 3er Touring from the previous generation (F31) is listed at 35,100 euros.



Engine options? The range starts with the 318d six-speed manual, joined by the 320d, 330d, 320i, 330i, and 330e plug-in hybrid. As you might’ve guessed by now, the M340i is nowhere to be seen although the U.S. configurator has it. Available with rear- and all-wheel drive, the M Performance model retails at $54,000 and $56,000 before destination charge.



Turning our attention back to AC Schnitzer, the tuner highlights the range of products for the G20 and G21 "will not be available before the summer or fall of 2019." Even though it's specialized in all things BMW, AC Schnitzer is much obliged to modify MINI, Land Rover, and Jaguar models as well. Coincidence or not, Land Rover used to be owned by BMW until 2000.