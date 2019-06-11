autoevolution
 

2020 BMW 3 Series Touring (G21) Looks Predictable In Official Pictures

Leaked by a member of the German Car Forum, the G21 shares a lot in terms of exterior styling with the G20 compact executive sedan. The 3 Series Touring promises sufficient space for family-oriented customers, especially those people who love to get away from the urban jungle one weekend at a time.
The second generation of the 3 Series, codenamed E30, introduced the five-door wagon to the lineup. In other words, the G21 is the sixth 3 Series Touring since 1987. The history of the family-sized wagon starts in 1984 when BMW engineer Max Reisböck built a prototype with ho-hum tools in a friend’s garage.

Before getting down to business, Reisböck grew frustrated with the three-box sedan over the lack of space for his family’s luggage. The prototype started life as a 323i sedan, wrecked for good measure. With a budget of $13,000 and his engineering know-how, Max finished the first-ever 3 Series Touring in six months. After presenting the prototype to the higher-ups, BMW made very few modifications to the exterior design.

Like the original, the G21 will be offered with four- and six-cylinder engine options as well as a good ol’ manual transmission. Customers will also be treated to the M340i xDrive and ZF 8HP, a torque-converter automatic that has served BMW well since 2009 with the 760i and 760Li.

The G21 won’t make it to North America, and chances are BMW won’t develop an M3 Touring either. On the upside, the 330e will bring plug-in hybrid efficiency to the lineup, combining a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and 12-kWh battery.

Another departure from the sedan is the Hofmeister kink. More to the point, the lack of the Hofmeister kink, which dates back to the 1960s as far as BMW is concerned. Other cars with this design element include the Lancia Flaminia Sport Zagato, Opel Ascona, Ford Falcon, and Cadillac Series 61 fastback coupe.

Look forward to the debut of the G21 in the coming weeks for the 2020 model year.
