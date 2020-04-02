The “Most Capable Jeep Ever” Will Be the Wrangler Rubicon EV

Care to guess how long the Wrangler EV has been on Jeep’s mind? At least 2009 according to our own archives, and the confirmation toward the complete electrification of the off-road utility vehicle came in 2018 at the FCA Capital Markets Day.
A year later, Jeep pledged to roll out four EVs and no fewer than 10 PHEVs by 2022. Christian Meunier, who serves as the global president of the brand at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has reconfirmed that three electrification levels are on the table.
In addition to the eTorque mild-hybrid system, the Wrangler will go plug-in hybrid as well as electric. The PHEV is likely to be named 4xe in keeping with the nomenclature of the plug-in Renegade and Compass, but not much is known about the EV.
Speaking to British motoring publication Autocar, the official further let it slip that Jeep is planning to electrify the Wrangler Rubicon. “This is a car that’s going to do zero-to-60 mph in six seconds, potentially, so you’re going to get acceleration you’re never going to get with an engine. You’re going to get the most capable Jeep ever,” he said.
Meunier further believes that Jeep enthusiasts in the United States will embrace the automaker’s electrification plans, but the truth of the matter is, Jeep will do as it pleases despite what the loyalists want or expect from it. The race is on to make Jeep greener than ever before, not only in the United States but in Europe and China as well.
On that note, don’t think for a moment that the JL and JLU will follow in the footsteps of the Toyota Prius or Nissan Leaf. The FCA-owned brand is committed to “exciting products,” and “every car will have a role to play” in the automaker’s lineup.
At the present moment, the 4xe powertrain isn’t available in the U.S. but Jeep has reconfirmed that the plug-in Renegade and Compass will roll out in the Old Continent this summer. On a related note, the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be available as plug-in hybrids starting in 2021. Both full-size SUVs will be manufactured at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant following a $2.8-billion investment.
