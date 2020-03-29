2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Tuned Nissan GT-R, Destruction Follows

We're talking about a small gathering that saw participants duking it out on the street - please don't use this as an example and head over to the track when those hooning urges happen to kick in, okay?One of the GT500s, namely the green one, came to the battle in stock form. As for the other, a silver example, this features respectable mods, which are discussed in the first part of the clip below.The 'Stangs were joined by a third slab of America, namely a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat - while the 707-pony machine was also present in factory trim, this packed Nitto rear tires, all with the aim of putting the supercharged muscle to the road.The odd one out? A Nissan GT-R. This R35 had been gifted with an E85 setup, while featuring full bolt-on mods, so its driver decided to go ahead and experiment with the muscle gang.According to a comment that sees an aficionado claiming he's the wielder of the GT-R, we're looking at a machine that has managed to deliver a 9.87s quarter-mile pass, with the shenanigan we have here reportedly being the driver's first attempt at roll racing.Having said that, feel free to enjoy the various velocity fights between the said monsters thanks to the piece of footage below (if you happen to be in a rush and wish to skip straight to the race between the stock GT500 and the modded GT-R, you'll find this at the 6:21 point of the clip).