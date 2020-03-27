Chevrolet SSR "Hot Rod" Looks Like the Mother of Drag Racers

In fact, if you're looking at this digital project and get the impression you're dealing with a Hot Wheels toy, there's nothing that can be held against you.
At least from where I'm standing, the best bit about this gym visit is the fact that it keeps things relatively simple on the visual level. Make no mistake, though, an actual build using this blown, fat-tired monster as inspiration would be anything but simple to complete, albeit with this being a guaranteed attention magnet at the track.
As for the digital artist responsible for this drag strip-savvy transformation, his name is Timothy Adry Emmanuel and yes, the pixel master has a thing for four-wheeled pieces of America as this Hemi Cuda comeback or this super-supercharged Chevelle Wagon renderings also comes to show.
Given the oddball nature of the SSR, you might want to know more about this slab of GM. If this happens to be the case, feel free to check out the review below (spoiler alert: it's a 23-minute clip that ends with a DougScore).
Meaty SSR úø Lot of people disliked this car cuz of its weird appearences.. especially retro classic american cars around the 2000s. But i love em so much, its like a very interesting basis for hotrodding again, back in 2006 era of japanese tuning and all, car like the SSR looks really ugly with those spoiler, bodykit, rice tuners.. cuz it was not meant to be modified that way.. it just the car that came out in the wrong possible time.. #chevroletperformance #chevy #chevrolet #ssr #chevyssr #drag #dragradial #bigmeatyboi #hotrod #hotrodsandmusclecars #mickeythompson #hotwheels #rendering #3dcgi #musclemachine #musclecar #americanmuscle #pickuptrucks #convertible #prostreet