Chevrolet SSR "Hot Rod" Looks Like the Mother of Drag Racers

Meaty SSR úø Lot of people disliked this car cuz of its weird appearences.. especially retro classic american cars around the 2000s. But i love em so much, its like a very interesting basis for hotrodding again, back in 2006 era of japanese tuning and all, car like the SSR looks really ugly with those spoiler, bodykit, rice tuners.. cuz it was not meant to be modified that way.. it just the car that came out in the wrong possible time.. #chevroletperformance #chevy #chevrolet #ssr #chevyssr #drag #dragradial #bigmeatyboi #hotrod #hotrodsandmusclecars #mickeythompson #hotwheels #rendering #3dcgi #musclemachine #musclecar #americanmuscle #pickuptrucks #convertible #prostreet

A post shared by Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) on Mar 26, 2020 at 7:39am PDT