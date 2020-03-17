C8 Corvette Drag Races Tesla Model 3 Performance, Game Is On

You wouldn't expect the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 and the Tesla Model 3 Performance to have too many aspects in common. Even so, if we look at the base prices of the two, we'll notice their starting prices are quite close.
While the EV kicks off at $56,990, the mid-engined machine starts at $59,995 (the price of options will easily push the 'Vette past the Model 3 Performance, but this is another story for another time).
As such, we can regard the two as a pair of go-fast machines and overlook the said ton of differences between them. So there's nothing wrong with pitting them against each other in a drag race.
Well, this is precisely what takes place in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. Alas, the two American machines didn't visit a drag strip, with their drivers duking it out on the street instead - please don't use this as an example and head for the track when those hooning urges show up.
Regardless, the 495 hp V8 animal and the 473 hp electron juice sipper went for more than just one race, with their drivers being eager to establish a winner.
The said velocity battles involved standing starts, which means the Tesla could make use of the all-paw asset given by its dual motors. And while the good old three-horns start isn't the most accurate, you'll still be able to reach a clear conclusion on this go-fast matter.
While we're at it, we have to mention that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which is fitted with the Z51 Package and the 3LT Package, saw a passenger accompanying the driver during the said sprinting action, so we have to take this into account when drawing conclusions.
PS: If you happen to be in a rush, make sure to jump to the 5:00 point of the clip.
