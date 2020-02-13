2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Tesla Model S Raven, America Wins

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we are here to zoom in on a classic battle between electric vehicles and internal combustion machines. In the plug corner, we have the Tesla Model S Performance (Raven), while the 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 awaits it in the suck-squeeze-bang-blow corner.
Fortunately, the ring we're talking about doesn't involve public roads, as the two got together at the drag strip. And with the aficionados behind the wheel being determined to establish a winner, they duked it out on multiple occasions, so you'll be able to enjoy a clear conclusion.
Following the tons of comparisons involving the Tesla Model S Performance (Raven) and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, one might see the first as a not-so-expensive machine. However, if we compare the $100,000 starting price of the electric toy with the GT500's $78,000 MSRP, we get a different perspective.
Keep in mind that the pony is animated by a blown 5.2-liter V8 producing 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of twist, which works with a seven-speed dual-clutch tranny. As for the Model S Raven, its two motors deliver a combined output of 794 hp and an all-meaty 1,013 lb-ft (1,373 Nm) of torque.
The Tesla driver turned to assets such as AWD and that infamous Ludicrous mode, while the guy behind the wheel of the 'Stang pulled a serious burnout before the 1,320 feet sprinting began, to make sure the rear tires are up to temperature. Even so, the weather was far from perfect, so the all-paw machine had an advantage.
Oh, and while we're talking about the Taycan, here's what happens when this is thrown at a drag strip (interestingly, the Porsche EV clip comes from Drag Times, the same YouTube channel that brought us this EV vs. ICE confrontation. And please use these shenanigans as examples towards heading for the drag strip when the hooning urges kick in.
Following the tons of comparisons involving the Tesla Model S Performance (Raven) and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, one might see the first as a not-so-expensive machine. However, if we compare the $100,000 starting price of the electric toy with the GT500's $78,000 MSRP, we get a different perspective.
Keep in mind that the pony is animated by a blown 5.2-liter V8 producing 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of twist, which works with a seven-speed dual-clutch tranny. As for the Model S Raven, its two motors deliver a combined output of 794 hp and an all-meaty 1,013 lb-ft (1,373 Nm) of torque.
The Tesla driver turned to assets such as AWD and that infamous Ludicrous mode, while the guy behind the wheel of the 'Stang pulled a serious burnout before the 1,320 feet sprinting began, to make sure the rear tires are up to temperature. Even so, the weather was far from perfect, so the all-paw machine had an advantage.
Oh, and while we're talking about the Taycan, here's what happens when this is thrown at a drag strip (interestingly, the Porsche EV clip comes from Drag Times, the same YouTube channel that brought us this EV vs. ICE confrontation. And please use these shenanigans as examples towards heading for the drag strip when the hooning urges kick in.