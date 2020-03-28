C8 Corvette Drag Races Tuned Ford Mustang GT350, Clash Is Violent

While we're still waiting for the C8 Corvette to be properly brought into forced induction land, multiple owners are drag racing their stock examples. Case in point with the adventure we have here, which pits the mid-engined 'Vette against a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350.
While there are a few modded 2020 Corvettes out there (would you look at this nitrous-fed toy that descended into the 10s quarter-mile arena!) the one sitting before us came to the sprinting battle in factory form, which means its N/A 6.2-liter V8 delivers 495 ponies.
We can't say the same about its opponent though. And that's because this S550 GT350 has been gifted with what you could label as moderate mods (think: E85, intake and exhaust). As such, its flat-plane 5.2-liter atmospheric V8 now allows the one behind the wheel to control about 600 hp.
Alas, the two skipped the drag strip and decided to duke it out on the road instead - please don't use this as an example and head over to the track when those racing urges happen to kick in, okay?
The Chevy and the Blue Oval machine battled on multiple occasions, so you'll be able to reach a clear conclusion on which one is quickest thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.
Unsurprisingly, most of the races involved rolling starts, but you'll also get to check out a standing start battle - while the dual-clutch tranny of the Corvette already gives it the edge over the manual Mustang, the first is also better at putting the power down, so the rolling dominance was only fair.
Now, if you happen to be in a rush, make sure to head over to the 10:10 point of the vid for the racing action. Oh, and there's also some bonus fighting at the 16:15 point, with this involving the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and a... Suzuki Hayabusa. Because why not?
