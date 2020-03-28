Modded C8 Corvette Drag Races Stock C8, Fight Gets Serious

Much to nobody's surprise, the C8 Corvette drag racing scene is alive and kicking. And we've already seen the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette engaging in plenty of battles, such as this fight against a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. But how about a sprinting adventure involving a C8 vs. C8 stunt? Well, this is precisely what brought us here.
Of course, a drag race between two stock mid-engined 'Vettes would only talk about the drivers. Nevertheless, the adventure we have here is a bit different. To be more precise, one of the Chevys came to the race in factory form (you know, 495 horsepower thanks to the Z51 Package), while the other had been gifted with entry-level mods (this is also a Z51 car).
So while the blue car is standard, the the one that's dressed in red packs sport catalytic converters along with a straight-pipe exhaust - for the record, nobody has managed to play with the ECU of the 2020 Corvette's 6.2-liter LS2 so far, but it shouldn't take long until tuners manage to enter that vault.
Meanwhile, we've already seen a nitrous-fed model entering the 10s quarter-mile arena. And, in case you're wondering, the bottle that makes the magic happen has been placed in the frunk of the vehicle.
As for more serious aftermarket work on the mid-engined Corvette, Hennessey Performance has already showcased its twin-turbo kit. And while the project of the Lone Star State developer is still in the making, the aim had been set at no less than 1,200 horsepower, albeit with this kit involving plenty of other mods.
Returning to the double C8 Corvette action that brought us here, you can head over to the 10:16 point of the video below to see the velocity fight. And while this takes place on the street, please make sure to skip such shenanigans and head over to the drag strip when you feel like battling another driver.
