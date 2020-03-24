Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Hits Dyno, Shows Massive Muscle on Factory ECU Tune

The velocity world is eager to take the C8 Corvette into the four-figure output arena. And while customer deliveries kicked off about one month ago, we've already seen the first twin-turbo build. But the factory ECU puzzle hasn't been solved yet, so what are the results?
The best answer for the question above can only come from a dyno run and this is precisely why we're here. The said build comes from Hennessey Performance, with the Texan developer having now released the rolling road results of its work.
With the help of two turbos, the 2020 Corvette Stingray's LT2 V8 delivers 643 hp and 570 lb-ft of twist, with this being the numbers at the rear wheels. We're looking at oil-cooled custom twin 62mm Precision turbos placed behind the factory catalytic converters, which work at 5 psi for now. On the inlet side, we find twin blow-off valves, with the setup feeding the factory throttle body.
While an air-to-water intercooler is in the making, its job is currently handled by methanol injection, so the vehicle doesn't just stick to gasoline.
Now, the 6.2-liter V8 delivered 466 hp and 451 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels when in stock form. And while some may wonder why it took a pair of turbochargers to bring a gain of 177 hp and 119 lb-ft, we have to remember the final aspect mentioned in the intro: nobody has managed to play with the ECU software yet.
Of course, the said numbers are relative, not least due to the readings of various dynos. So while we can factor in an 11 percent drivetrain loss for the dual-clutch tranny of the 'Vette, you should know that another specialist working on the C8 recorded baseline numbers of 440 hp at the rear wheels, which would account for the official 495 hp crank number - we're talking about Carlyle Racing, whose 2020 'Vette was the first to deliver a 10s quarter-mile run.
As previously announced, the Lone Star State specialist has serious plans for the C8 Corvette Stingray. As such, this TT incarnation will act as a range-topper, with its horsepower target sitting at 1,200 ponies.
Sitting below it, we'll find a supercharger upgrade delivering 700 hp, with advantages in terms of throttle response and soundtrack - speaking of the latter, the snail job we have here isn't too shabby either.
All this aftermarket twin-turbo work only adds fuel to the fire started by the rumors that talk about GM taking the C8 Z06 down the TT route, but this is another story for another time.
With the help of two turbos, the 2020 Corvette Stingray's LT2 V8 delivers 643 hp and 570 lb-ft of twist, with this being the numbers at the rear wheels. We're looking at oil-cooled custom twin 62mm Precision turbos placed behind the factory catalytic converters, which work at 5 psi for now. On the inlet side, we find twin blow-off valves, with the setup feeding the factory throttle body.
While an air-to-water intercooler is in the making, its job is currently handled by methanol injection, so the vehicle doesn't just stick to gasoline.
Now, the 6.2-liter V8 delivered 466 hp and 451 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels when in stock form. And while some may wonder why it took a pair of turbochargers to bring a gain of 177 hp and 119 lb-ft, we have to remember the final aspect mentioned in the intro: nobody has managed to play with the ECU software yet.
Of course, the said numbers are relative, not least due to the readings of various dynos. So while we can factor in an 11 percent drivetrain loss for the dual-clutch tranny of the 'Vette, you should know that another specialist working on the C8 recorded baseline numbers of 440 hp at the rear wheels, which would account for the official 495 hp crank number - we're talking about Carlyle Racing, whose 2020 'Vette was the first to deliver a 10s quarter-mile run.
As previously announced, the Lone Star State specialist has serious plans for the C8 Corvette Stingray. As such, this TT incarnation will act as a range-topper, with its horsepower target sitting at 1,200 ponies.
Sitting below it, we'll find a supercharger upgrade delivering 700 hp, with advantages in terms of throttle response and soundtrack - speaking of the latter, the snail job we have here isn't too shabby either.
All this aftermarket twin-turbo work only adds fuel to the fire started by the rumors that talk about GM taking the C8 Z06 down the TT route, but this is another story for another time.