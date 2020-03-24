Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Hits Dyno, Shows Massive Muscle on Factory ECU Tune

More on this:

1 Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette by Hennessey Is The First, Sounds Like a Bad Boy

2 Mercedes-Benz SL "Wacky Racer" Has the Heart of a Le Mans Winner

3 Twin-Turbo LaFerrari Looks Almost Real, Has Rear Bumper Delete

4 World's First Twin-Turbo Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifts Around Violinist, Makes Music

5 C8 Corvette "Hulk" Looks Angry, Keeps Turbos Far Back